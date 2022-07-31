All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Intel ArcRTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskHDMI 2.1

AMD Radeon RX 7900 series GPU rumor: 20Gbps memory, November launch

AMD Radeon RX 7900 series GPUs will feature 20Gbps memory, 7x50 XT series should feature '24Gbps + frequency upgrade mode'.

@anthony256
Published Sun, Jul 31 2022 7:45 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

AMD's next-gen Radeon RX 7900 series graphics cards will reportedly have 20Gbps memory bandwidth, while the 7x50 XT refresh will bump those numbers up again.

AMD Radeon RX 7900 series GPU rumor: 20Gbps memory, November launch 505 | TweakTown.com

The next-gen RDNA 3-based Radeon RX 7900 series is in the news from leaker "Greymon55" on Twitter, who said, "7900 series is 20Gbps, I don't know about the rest" when pressed by VideoCardz about "anything on individual SKU specs" of the upcoming Radeon RX 7000 series graphics cards.

The leaker says that AMD will be launching its new Radeon RX 7000 series graphics cards -- not just the Radeon RX 7900 series to be specific -- in November. We were already kinda expecting that because AMD is about to unleash its new Zen 4-based Ryzen 7000 series CPUs... and in the weeks after that, we'll get the RDNA 3-based Radeon RX 7000 series GPUs... and we ALL can't wait.

Buy at Amazon

MSI Gaming Radeon RX 6950 XT (RX 6950 XT Gaming X Trio 16G)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$1214.65
$1299.99$1265.00-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/31/2022 at 7:45 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
TweakTown uses reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.