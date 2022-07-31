AMD Radeon RX 7900 series GPU rumor: 20Gbps memory, November launch

AMD's next-gen Radeon RX 7900 series graphics cards will reportedly have 20Gbps memory bandwidth, while the 7x50 XT refresh will bump those numbers up again.

The next-gen RDNA 3-based Radeon RX 7900 series is in the news from leaker "Greymon55" on Twitter, who said, "7900 series is 20Gbps, I don't know about the rest" when pressed by VideoCardz about "anything on individual SKU specs" of the upcoming Radeon RX 7000 series graphics cards.

The leaker says that AMD will be launching its new Radeon RX 7000 series graphics cards -- not just the Radeon RX 7900 series to be specific -- in November. We were already kinda expecting that because AMD is about to unleash its new Zen 4-based Ryzen 7000 series CPUs... and in the weeks after that, we'll get the RDNA 3-based Radeon RX 7000 series GPUs... and we ALL can't wait.