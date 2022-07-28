All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
KIOXIA KumoScale storage software v3.21: super-charged new update

KIOXIA's new KumoScale v3.21 software includes a cluster-wide Command Line Interface (Cluster CLI), and so much more for the cloud.

@anthony256
Published Thu, Jul 28 2022 9:30 PM CDT
KIOXIA have released the latest version of its KumoScale storage software built around the NVM Express over Fabrics (NVMe-oF) prototal, with KumoScale Software v3.21 including some big upgrades and new support.

KIOXIA KumoScale storage software v3.21: super-charged new update 06 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The big new features inside of KumoScale software version 3.21 include a new cluster-wide Command Line Interface (Cluster CLI), compatibility with OpenStack Yoga multipathing, and interoperability with Microsoft Azure Active Directory. KIOXIA says that its new KumoScale software version 3.21 includes enhancements to the software upgrade process, SSD volume evict enhancements and compatibility with Dell EMC PowerEdge R6525 servers.

KIOXIA explained in its press release that its KumoScale software version 3.21 "delivers high-performance NVM Express (NVMeTM) flash storage-as-a-disaggregated networked service. Combining the speed and responsiveness of born-in-the-cloud software with the staying power of one of the world's largest flash memory makers, the KumoScale storage system software uses NVMe technology to enable flash-as-a-service in software-defined storage (SDS) environments for Kubernetes infrastructures, OpenStack® infrastructures and bare metal infrastructures".

KumoScale Software Cluster-wide CLI

The new KumoScaleTM Cluster CLI tool is built on the Python programming language and runs on most popular operating systems. It provides a user-friendly abstraction of the KumoScale REST (REpresentational State Transfer) API. Production deployments typically automate storage provisioning via KumoScale software compatible APIs such as CSI (Container Storage Interface) or OpenStack Cinder. The Cluster CLI provides a manual alternative, giving administrators full access to both cluster management and storage provisioning functions.

Compatibility with OpenStack Yoga Multipathing

The KumoScale software OpenStack integration in 3.21 adds compatibility for MPIO multipathing in OpenStack Yoga. Multipath connectivity improves data availability by removing network partitions as a single point of failure. MPIO also improves overall NVMe-oF storage performance by making full use of available network bandwidth.

Compatibility with Microsoft Azure Active Directory

KumoScale software Version 3.20 added compatibility with third-party OpenID® ConnectTM 1.0. OpenID Connect provides an identity layer on top of the OAuth 2.0 protocol. It allows clients to verify the identity of users based on authentication performed by a centralized Authorization Server. KumoScale software version 3.21 builds on this with KIOXIA-tested compatibility with Microsoft Azure Active Directory. This means that Azure AD identities can seamlessly access KumoScale volumes.

