KIOXIA teams with HPE for the 'next wave of digital transformation'

KIOXIA will be teasing its storage solutions that it's been working with HPE on, including next-gen PCIe 5.0 storage solutions.

KIOXIA will be showcasing its next-gen, flash-based solid state drives (SSDs) that are optimizing Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) solutions, and in the words of KIOXIA "paving the way for the next wave of digital transformation".

We'll see it all unveiled at HPE Discover 2022 between June 28-29, but before that we've got news that KIOXIA has been collaborating with HPE on best-in-class storage solutions over the last few years. This spans from mobile, through to data center, through to enterprise.

KIOXIA explains that these new class of SAS SSDs will be doubling the performance of PCIe 4.0-based SSDs, as well as new form factors that enable high performance and density. KIOXIA will have both live demos of its new HPE-beefed storage solutions, as well as two breakout sessions that will be focusing on its new products, and its longstanding collaboration with HPE that "showcases the companies' leadership in storage technology".

CD7 Series EDSFF E3.S Data Center NVMe SSDs running MongoDB® on HPE ProLiant servers - in one of the first public demonstrations of an E3.S drive. EDSFF E3 specifications were developed by leading companies that include HPE and KIOXIA to optimize SSD designs for capacity, power, performance, and thermal/cooling - and to replace legacy 2.5" form factor SSDs.

PM6 Series 24G SAS and RM6 Series Value SAS SSDs running VMware® vSANTM workloads on HPE ProLiant DL380 servers. KIOXIA RM6 drives deliver high performance and reliability at a price point targeting SATA SSDs.

CM6 Series Enterprise NVMe SSDs (with FIPS 140-3 security module validation) running with encryption on an HPE AlletraTM array.

Neville Ichhaporia, vice president of SSD marketing and product management, KIOXIA America, Inc. said: "Unlocking server and storage potential from the edge to the cloud requires maximizing performance and efficiency. Together, HPE and KIOXIA provide customers with fast, secure, reliable, and efficient storage solutions to modernize their data centers and adopt a more 'data first' approach".

Everything you need to know about KIOXIA products and solutions can be viewed through this wicked 3D virtual booth.