KIOXIA teams with Aerospike: boosts database performance by up to 36%

KIOXIA has announced that it's collaborating with Aerospike to boost their Aerospike Community Edition database, which resulted in a 36% increase in application performance when compared against the original software without the KIOXIA enhancements.

The companies tested it with the KIOXIA FL6 Series enterprise NVMe Storage Class Memory (SCM) SSDs with a software enhancement developed by KIOXIA. As for the Aerospike database, it was optimized to run on flash and SSD products, and is capable of high throughout, and low patency on flash.

KIOXIA notes that it featured the KIOXIA SCM solution, XL-FLASH, and PCIe 4.0 and NVMe 1.4-compliant KIOXIA FL6 Series SSDs to "bridge the gap" between DRAM and TLC-based drives, "making them well-suited to loatency-sensitive use cases such as caching layer, tiering and write logging".

Aerospike's Paul Jensen, vice president of Technology and Infrastructure Partners explains: "At Aerospike, we appreciate industry collaboration efforts with companies such as KIOXIA to continually improve our products. In working with KIOXIA and testing the application software patch, we achieved a notable improvement in application performance in our Community Edition database."

Neville Ichhaporia, vice president of SSD marketing and product management, KIOXIA America, Inc. said: "KIOXIA has developed the broadest SSD product portfolio for the data center, and we are committed to creating innovative storage solutions that improve storage latency and application performance. By collaborating closely with Aerospike, KIOXIA has not only developed a unique and differentiated SSD solution but has also developed and contributed software innovations that unlock substantial application performance improvement on our low latency FL6 Series SCM SSDs."