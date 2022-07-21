All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Minisforum intros new desktop Mini-PCs using Intel NUC X15 Laptop Kit

Minisforum launches NUCX17 + NUCX15 Mini PCs, rocks along with up to the Intel Core i7-11800H CPU + NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 GPU.

@anthony256
Published Thu, Jul 21 2022 12:09 AM CDT
Minisforum has just introduced a new ultra-thin desktop PC that's based on Intel's new NUC X15 Laptop Kit.

The new Minisforum NUC X15 and X17 Mini-PCs are powered by the new Intel NUC X15, featuring Intel's 11th Gen Core "Tiger Lake" CPUs -- the Minisforum X15I5 packs an Intel Core i5-11400H CPU + NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 GPU -- offering 6 cores and 12 threads at up to 4.5GHz.

NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile GPU is inside, using the GA106 GPU and 6GB of GDDR6 memory, but the higher-end model bumps up those specs a bit. Minisforum's higher-end NUCX17 uses the Core i7-12800H processor (8 cores and 16 threads) while we've got the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile GPU, with 8GB of GDDR6 memory on a 256-bit memory bus.

Both of the systems support up to 64GB of DDR4-3200 RAM, 2 x M.2 2280 PCIe slots for M.2 SSDs, as well as 1 x HDMI output and 1 x Thunderbolt 4 for connectivity. There's also enthusiast-grade 2.5GbE networking, 3 x USB 3.2 Type-A ports, headphone jack and an SD card reader.

As for the design, Minisforum is using a super-slim design with a perforated shroud for ventilating heat, while because these systems are part of the Intel NUC family of systems, they have the iconic Intel "skull" logo for branding.

NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

