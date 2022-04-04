All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Minisforum B550 Mini-PC: Ryzen 7 5700G + external GPU support for $599

The new Minisforum B550 Mini-PC comes with two CPU options, pricing starts from $599 and it supports an external GPU. Nice.

Published Mon, Apr 4 2022 7:28 PM CDT
Minisforum has just launched its new B550 Mini-PC with the option of two AMD Ryzen CPUs, the space for a discrete GPU, up to 64GB of RAM, and so much more.

The new Minisforum B550 Mini-PC system packs the AMD B550 chipset, with the Ryzen 7 4700G (3.6GHz base, 4.4GHz boost CPU clock) or the Ryzen 7 5700G (3.8GHz base, 4.6GHz boost). There's a regular AM4 socket so you can upgrade the CPU up to a 65W TDP model (so, no support for the 5800X, 5900X, or 5950X).

Inside, you've got support for up to 64GB of RAM, 2 x M.2 2280 SSD slots, and depending on the CPU you put inside of it -- PCIe 4.0 support, so if you put in a discrete GPU -- making it a lean, mean machine. The discrete GPU uses an expansion dock that is connected with the compute and discrete GPU, which looks awesome anyway.

Price and configuration after pre-sale discount:

With 5700G:

  • Barebone - $599
  • 16GB of RAM + 256GB of Storage - $699
  • 16GB of RAM + 512GB of Storage - $729
  • 32GB of RAM + 512GB of Storage - $809
On the back you've got 2 x HDMI ports, 1 x DisplayPort, 4 x USB 3.2 ports, 1 x USB-C port, 1 x enthusiast-grade 2.5GbE networking, 1 x line out and 1 x microphone port. Better yet, Minisforum provides a wicked little suitcase that lets you pack up the B550 Mini-PC and take it away with you. That's so cool.

With 4700G:

  • Barebone - $499
  • 16GB of RAM + 256GB of Storage - $619
  • 16GB of RAM + 512GB of Storage - $639
  • 32GB of RAM + 512GB of Storage - $719
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

