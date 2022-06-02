All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Minisforum Neptune HX90G system: 2.6L case with Ryzen 9 6900HX APU

Minisforum's new Neptune HX90G Mini-PC fits into a small 2.8L chassis: packs AMD Ryzen 9 6800HX APU + Radeon RX 6650M GPU.

Published Thu, Jun 2 2022 12:14 AM CDT
Minisforum hs shown off its new Neptune HX90G system, which fits a damn good PC into a teeny, tiny 2.8L chassis. Check it out:

The new Minisforum Neptune HX90G can be configured with three different CPUs: an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX, AMD Ryzen 9 6800HX, or even an Intel 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake" CPU. Aside from the CPU, on the GPU side of things we have a discrete AMD Radeon RX 6650M GPU that is soldered onto the PCB and can't be replaced or upgraded.

Minisorum is using a huge heat sink that is installed to cover the APU + GPU, with 7 heat pipes in total -- 3 dedicated to the GPU -- with two fans to exhaust the heat. Minisforum says that the cooler can dissipate the heat without dropping the performance of the system while the CPU and GPU are operating at 100W.

The CPU and GPU are 50W and 100W respectively, for a total of 150W -- while Minisforum has confirmed it is shipping a 260W power supply with the new Neptune HX90G Mini-PC.

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

