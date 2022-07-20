Atari 2600 LEGO set costs almost as much as actual Atari VCS console

The new Atari 2600 LEGO set costs almost as much as an actual functioning Atari VCS console that plays games and multimedia.

LEGO sets are pretty expensive, and the new Atari 2600 set is no exception...but for this price you nearly get a fully-functioning video game console.

The new Atari 2600 LEGO is absolutely amazing and comes with a replica console, four mock game cartridges, a joystick, and it even opens up to show off a neat little diorama depicting old-school 1970s gaming. Like the incredible Nintendo Entertainment System LEGO set, the cost is pretty steep--the Atari 2600 set will set you back $239.

The price point is interesting considering you can get a base Atari VCS system for $299, which looks like a modernized recreation of the retro classic. The VCS not only plays Atari classic games (it comes pre-loaded with multiple titles), but it can turn into a Linux PC and run various operating systems and Steam games, stream content via apps, and act as a versatile multimedia device.

Or you could get the real thing for $130 on Amazon (see link below).

Sure it's not better than a base PlayStation 4 or PS4 Pro in terms of gaming power or overall functionality, but it's only $60 more than the LEGO set which, while absolutely amazing, is only there for nostalgia purposes.

Atari is also making new games for the VCS, although they are mostly re-imagined and remastered versions of old games.

