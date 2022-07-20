All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Atari 2600 LEGO set costs almost as much as actual Atari VCS console

The new Atari 2600 LEGO set costs almost as much as an actual functioning Atari VCS console that plays games and multimedia.

@DeekeTweak
Published Wed, Jul 20 2022 1:17 PM CDT
LEGO sets are pretty expensive, and the new Atari 2600 set is no exception...but for this price you nearly get a fully-functioning video game console.

Atari 2600 LEGO set costs almost as much as actual Atari VCS console 2600 | TweakTown.com

The new Atari 2600 LEGO is absolutely amazing and comes with a replica console, four mock game cartridges, a joystick, and it even opens up to show off a neat little diorama depicting old-school 1970s gaming. Like the incredible Nintendo Entertainment System LEGO set, the cost is pretty steep--the Atari 2600 set will set you back $239.

The price point is interesting considering you can get a base Atari VCS system for $299, which looks like a modernized recreation of the retro classic. The VCS not only plays Atari classic games (it comes pre-loaded with multiple titles), but it can turn into a Linux PC and run various operating systems and Steam games, stream content via apps, and act as a versatile multimedia device.

Or you could get the real thing for $130 on Amazon (see link below).

Sure it's not better than a base PlayStation 4 or PS4 Pro in terms of gaming power or overall functionality, but it's only $60 more than the LEGO set which, while absolutely amazing, is only there for nostalgia purposes.

Atari is also making new games for the VCS, although they are mostly re-imagined and remastered versions of old games.

Read Also: Atari might make a new SwordQuest singleplayer RPG

Atari VCS Specifications

  • OPERATING SYSTEM - Atari Custom Linux OS (Linux Kernel)
  • APU - AMD Raven Ridge 2
  • GPU - AMD Ryzen
  • STORAGE - 32GB eMMC fixed internal; internal M.2 SSD slot; unlimited external USB HD/stick; cloud (subscription required)
  • RAM* - 8GB DDR4 RAM (upgradable)
  • COMPATIBLE SYSTEMS - Linux, Windows, Steam OS, Chrome OS
  • WIRELESS CONNECTIONS - Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n 2.4/5GHz, Bluetooth 4.0
  • WIRED CONNECTIONS - HDMI 2.0, Gigabit Ethernet, 4x USB 3.1
  • USB PORTS - 2x front, 2x rear
  • EXTERNAL INPUTS - Classic Joystick, Modern Controller, Microphone, Others TBD
  • MOUSE & KEYBOARD SUPPORT - Yes, USB or Bluetooth
  • 4K VIDEO WITH HDCP 2.2 INTEGRATION - Yes
  • INTERNET CONNECTION REQUIRED - Not for classic gaming but required to access all features
  • DIMENSIONS - 11.6" x 5.9" x 1.9" (Approx.)
  • WEIGHT - 3 lbs. (Approx.)
  • MATERIALS - Plastic, Metal
Buy at Amazon

Atari 2600 Video Computer System Console

$89.00
$89.00$79.00$94.60
Buy
Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

