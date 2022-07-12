Redmagic unveils 27-inch 4K 160Hz Mini-LED gaming monitor

Redmagic has just unveiled its latest high-end 27-inch 4K 160Hz gaming monitor, which rocks a Mini-LED backlight with 1152 FALD zones, on a Fast IPS panel.

Redmagic is a sub-brand of Nubia Technology, a company that makes gaming-infused smartphones, but have just entered the gaming monitor, gaming keyboard, and gaming mouse market. The first is the new flagship 27-inch 4K 160Hz Mini-LED gaming monitor, which Redmagic says has 99% of the sRGB, Adobe RGB, and DCI-P3 color gamut.

There's also DisplayHDR 1000 certification here, so you're going to get a bright monitor for HDR content, while Redmagic is also using ultra-high PWM backlight dimming which reduces flicker from the backlight dimming. Redmagic has a super-fast 1ms response time, with an mmWave add-on unit on one of the versions of the display, that lets you connect mobile devices to the monitor wrieelssly.

Redmagic says that there is a super-low 1.7ms input lag using mmWave technology to connect the display, which is totally unnecessary, but also very cool to see on the 27-inch 4K 160Hz Mini-LED gaming monitor.

We've got 2 x HDMI 2.1 ports, 1 x DP 1.4 port, and 1 x USB-C port with 90W USB-PD for connectivity. We should expect the new Redmagic 4K 160Hz Mini-LED gaming monitor to arrive in September... and as for availability, we have no idea when the gaming keyboard and mouse will be launched by Redmagic.