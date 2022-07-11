All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Here's the advice Elon Musk tweeted to improve your quality of sleep

SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweets out some wise advice about improving the quality of your sleep, and I totally agree.

@anthony256
Published Mon, Jul 11 2022 10:07 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Elon Musk has some rather simple advice for improving the quality of your sleep, with a simple tweet: "For improved quality of sleep, raise head of your bed by about 3" or 5cm and don't eat 3 hours before bedtime". That's all.

MrBeast replied, tweeting "anyone want to explain why these two things help to me" to which Musk replied: "Good chance you're experiencing at least mild acid reflux at night, affecting quality sleep without consciousness awareness". MrBeast replied again, saying "ah, interesting. I currently sleep 9 hours a night and I've been trying to get it down without reducing my energy levels/brain function so maybe this will help".

As someone who also strives for good sleep, I invested over the years into an adjustable bed with a really awesome mattress, and some high-quality pillows and quilt. Hell, I've even got a weighted blanket -- which I absolutely love on some nights, and even my two daughters love weighted blankets -- which helps the quality of your sleep.

I do agree with Elon, raising your head helps -- I get laughed at by my partner because I have my head up higher on either a thicker pillow, or an additional pillow, I can't do thin pillows -- it really does. I used to travel overseas non-stop before the pandemic, so I spent many, many nights in hotels... multiple pillows, quilts, good sleep is my life.

It's actually cool to see Musk casually tweeting out about improving your sleep, which every single human being on the planet does, and it's important -- you spend about 1/3 of your life laying on your bed.

Here's the advice Elon Musk tweeted to improve your quality of sleep 03 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Contour Legacy Leg & Knee Foam Support Pillow

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
CAD $40.27
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/11/2022 at 9:46 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.