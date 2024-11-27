Microsoft's gaming division not hiring white staff, Elon Musk tags CEO, says this is illegal

TL;DR: Elon Musk criticized Microsoft's gaming division for allegedly excluding white males from hiring, calling it illegal. This follows posts by Ian Miles Cheong and others highlighting comments from Obsidian Entertainment's Art Director, Matt Hansen, about prioritizing Black artists and replacing "crusty white dudes." Musk said "this is illegal", while Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has not responded. Elon Musk criticized Microsoft's gaming division for allegedly excluding white males from hiring, calling it illegal. This follows posts by Ian Miles Cheong and others highlighting comments from Obsidian Entertainment's Art Director, Matt Hansen, about prioritizing Black artists and replacing "crusty white dudes." Musk said "this is illegal", while Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has not responded.

Elon Musk has tagged Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, pointing to a post on X where Microsoft's gaming division is actively NOT hiring "crusty white dudes" with Musk saying "this is illegal".

Ian Miles Cheong posted on X saying: "Microsoft's gaming division is excluding whites from being hired to work on their video games. ALl of their new hires are unqualified queer and black people because the company's executives have an explicit mandate again 'crust old white dudes'".

This was a reply to a post on X from Grummz, who was posting from Asmondgold's video, calling out the Art Director at Obsidian Entertainment, who posted on Bluesky something from Matt Hansen, the Art Director at Obsidian Entertainment, who said: "Reminder to Black artists out there who are looking for portfolio reviews or job advice. My DMs are open, and you will always have my priority. We got too many crusty white dudes in this field, please let me help you replace me one day - I want to go back to living in the woods".

Cheong also shared another post from Matt Hansen on Bluesky, where the Obsidian and Microsoft art director "brags about being racist and sexist against white guys. It's in the company's unspoken hiring policy, which he's partly in charge of". Elon Musk replied, saying "he is confessing to illegal behavior. Won't end well for him".

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella hasn't responded, and I don't think he will... but I also don't think this story will (or should) go away, and we all know Elon has just put a gigantic spotlight onto the topic.