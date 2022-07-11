All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Intel Arc A770M GPU benched, as fast as GeForce RTX 3070 Laptop GPU

Intel's higher-end Arc A770M mobile GPU tested in Fire Strike Extreme, where it keeps up with NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile GPU.

@anthony256
Published Mon, Jul 11 2022 9:17 PM CDT   |   Updated Mon, Jul 11 2022 9:25 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

It's not something big at all, but it's something: a new leak on Intel's upcoming Arc A770M mobile GPU, which has been benchmarked in some 3DMark runs alongside the slower A550M GPU.

Intel Arc A770M GPU benched, as fast as GeForce RTX 3070 Laptop GPU 02 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

We're hearing about the Intel Arc A770M and A550M GPUs from leaker "@_rogame" with some 3DMark Fire Strike Extreme (1440p) benchmarks. The lower-end Intel Arc A550M has 16 Xe-Cores, and scores 6017 points in 3DMark Time Spy using the older 1726 driver, but this benchmark was using Intel APO (Advanced Performance Optimizations) enabled... which as VC points out "basically renders it invalid as per 3DMark rules".

This means that the Intel Arc A550M is much slower than the A730M, but so it should be: it has half of the ACM-G10 GPU cores.

The higher-end Arc A770M GPU scored 13244 with the 'graphics score' which means it keeps up with NVIDIA's current GeForce RTX 3070 Laptop GPU (when accompanied by an Intel Core i7-12700H in a gaming laptop in other 3DMark benchmark runs). We don't know if APO is running here, but the test driver version is 9999 (something that OEMs and system integrators before launching new hardware).

Buy at Amazon

Intel Core i9-12900K Desktop Processor (Intel Core i9-12900K)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$549.99
$559.99$589.99$597.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/11/2022 at 9:25 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.