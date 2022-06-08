All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Intel Arc Alchemist 'ACM-G10' GPU benched, inside new laptop in China

Machenike Discovery Edition 2022 laptop benchmarked: packs the new Intel Arc Alchemist 'ACM-G10' GPU against RTX 3060M in gaming.

@anthony256
Published Wed, Jun 8 2022 7:52 PM CDT
Intel's new Arc Alchemist A730M graphics card has been tested in the flesh, inside of the new Machenike Discovery Edition 2022 laptop which is available for sale in China.

Intel Arc Alchemist 'ACM-G10' GPU benched, inside new laptop in China 02 | TweakTown.com
We've now got a couple of gaming benchmarks with the Intel ACM-G10 GPU inside of the Arc Alchemist A730M graphics card, with both Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition and Hitman 2. The new Arc Alchemist A730M with the ACM-G10 GPU was tested against the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Laptop GPU by Golden Pig Upgrade.

Intel Arc Alchemist 'ACM-G10' GPU benched, inside new laptop in China 03 | TweakTown.comIntel Arc Alchemist 'ACM-G10' GPU benched, inside new laptop in China 04 | TweakTown.com

Both of the laptops used were running an Intel Core i7-12700H processor, where in Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition at 1080p on High quality the Arc a730M outperforms the RTX 3060M by 6.5%. But then Arc a730M gets its ass whooped by RTX 3060M in Hitman 2 with 76FPS versus 100FPS.

VideoCardz has a handy chart, showing us performance between the Arc A730M and RTX 3060M GPUs:

Intel Arc Alchemist 'ACM-G10' GPU benched, inside new laptop in China 06 | TweakTown.com
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

