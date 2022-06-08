Intel Arc Alchemist 'ACM-G10' GPU benched, inside new laptop in China

Intel's new Arc Alchemist A730M graphics card has been tested in the flesh, inside of the new Machenike Discovery Edition 2022 laptop which is available for sale in China.

We've now got a couple of gaming benchmarks with the Intel ACM-G10 GPU inside of the Arc Alchemist A730M graphics card, with both Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition and Hitman 2. The new Arc Alchemist A730M with the ACM-G10 GPU was tested against the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Laptop GPU by Golden Pig Upgrade.

Both of the laptops used were running an Intel Core i7-12700H processor, where in Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition at 1080p on High quality the Arc a730M outperforms the RTX 3060M by 6.5%. But then Arc a730M gets its ass whooped by RTX 3060M in Hitman 2 with 76FPS versus 100FPS.

VideoCardz has a handy chart, showing us performance between the Arc A730M and RTX 3060M GPUs: