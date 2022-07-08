All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
These ultra-detailed photos of ants are nightmare fuel

A photographer has taken some incredibly detailed images of ants that show a close-up view of the nightmare-fueled face.

Published Fri, Jul 8 2022 3:03 AM CDT
A photographer has used an ultra macro lens to take photographs of ants, showcasing a close-up image of their faces.

VIEW GALLERY - 6 IMAGES
VIEW GALLERY - 6 IMAGES

The photographer, Joshua Coogler, got into contact with PetaPixel regarding the selection of newly released images and explained that they were taken using a Laowa 25mm Ultra Macro lens on a Nikon D75000. Notably, Coogler explained that he used a macro rail that moves the camera very slowly, taking a picture every time it has shifted position.

Coogler explained to the publication that to get one image of a subject, he may have to take anywhere between 30 to more than 300 images as all of the images are stacked through a process called focus stacking. Essentially, when the photo is taken, only a small strip of area is in focus, but the area is extremely detailed. Coogler took multiple images of the ant face and stacked all of these highly detailed areas on top of each other to form a complete image, hence the impeccable detail in the pictures below.

These ultra-detailed photos of ants are nightmare fuel 02 | TweakTown.com

"This is because the part that is in focus is like a thin slice. I take all of those images and 'stack' them in a process called focus stacking. After that, I process the image to bring out some of the colors and make the image sharper," said Coogler.

These ultra-detailed photos of ants are nightmare fuel 03 | TweakTown.com
These ultra-detailed photos of ants are nightmare fuel 04 | TweakTown.com
These ultra-detailed photos of ants are nightmare fuel 05 | TweakTown.com
These ultra-detailed photos of ants are nightmare fuel 06 | TweakTown.com
NEWS SOURCE:petapixel.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

