Micron announces new DDR5 server DRAM for AI, HPC, workstation systems

Micron's new DDR5 server DRAM announced, ready for next-gen AMD and Intel server + workstation systems (HPC, AI, and so much more)

Published Wed, Jul 6 2022 7:43 PM CDT
Micron has just announced the commercial and industrial availability for its new DDR5 DRAM, which is destined for AMD and Intel's next-gen server and workstation platforms.

Micron announces new DDR5 server DRAM for AI, HPC, workstation systems 01 | TweakTown.com

The company announced the news with a press release, with Micron saying its new DDR5 server DRAM maximizes performance for AI, HPC, and data-intensive applications that require more CPU compute capacity, and higher memory bandwidth than what DDR4 technology is capable of.

Teresa Kelley, vice president and general manager of Micron's Commercial Products Group explains: "As data continues to grow exponentially, the need to derive insights from that data is critical to business success. Data center operators need to maximize platform performance with advanced memory capabilities and processor advancements".

  • Improved memory architecture nearly doubles the bandwidth of DDR41 to increase efficiency as core-counts per CPU continue to expand
  • Increased JEDEC speeds of 4800MT/s2 - 1.5x faster than DDR43
  • Power memory intensive workloads with modules up to 64GB4
  • Optimization of overall system operations with DDR5's innovative architecture improvements and on-module power management capabilities

"Micron DDR5 server DRAM provides unparalleled bandwidth to manage even the most memory-intensive applications. Micron has been on the forefront of the industry's transition to DDR5 memory technology and is committed to empowering data center customers and channel partners in their server DDR5 DRAM qualification and readiness efforts".

DDR5-enabled servers are being evaluated and tested in data center environments right now, while they're expected to be used in bigger numbers "throughout the remainder" of 2022, says Micron. Micron's first DDR5 server DRAM will be offered as DDR5-4800 speeds, with Micron adding that it is "anticipated to increase to meet future data center workload demands".

Micron says that its new DDR5 server memory is available immediately, through its global commercial and industrial channel partners.

NEWS SOURCES:wccftech.com, investors.micron.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

