All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Micron confirms DDR supply issues: PCIM and VRM shortages are hurting

Micron says that DDR5 memory availability is hurting because of PMIC and VRM shortages, but supply will improve throughout 2022.

@anthony256
Published Wed, Dec 22 2021 7:02 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

We've all been hearing about DDR5 memory shortages, but now a much bigger player has stepped up and talked about it. Micron has now detailed some of the issues with DDR5 shortages.

Micron confirms DDR supply issues: PCIM and VRM shortages are hurting 06 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Micron said that DDR5 memory module shortages are because of PMIC and VRM component shortages, with the company saying non-memory component shortages are the main reason DDR5 memory hasn't been properly adopted. Intel has recently launched its 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake" CPUs with the 600-series chipset, supporting DDR5 -- but there are DDR4 boards based on Z690, too -- but then whatever DDR5 supply there is, it's hella expensive.

There's something worth highlighting here: PMIC and VRMs were moved from the motherboard to the DDR5 modules -- and now that DDR5 modules are in scarce supply -- well, there are now more problems to deal with. Moving the PMIC and VRMs is a smart move from a technological perspective, but from a supply perspective, it sucks for DDR5.

Micron CEO Sanjay Mehrotra said to Seeking Alpha: "Demand for DDR5 products is significantly exceeding supply due to non-memory component shortages impacting memory suppliers' ability to build DDR5 modules. We expect these shortages to moderate through 2022, enabling bit shipments of DDR5 to grow to meaningful levels in the second half of calendar 2022".

So there you have it: it'll be 2H 2022 before we have more DDR5 memory on the market.

Buy at Amazon

Corsair Vengeance RGB PRO 16GB (2x8GB) (CMW16GX4M2C3200C16)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$77.99
$77.99$77.99$74.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/22/2021 at 9:56 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.