Apple AirPods Pro 2: no heart rate monitoring, big iDisappointment

Apple launched its first-gen AirPods onto the market three years ago now, back in 2019, and have been purchased (loved, or hated) by millions and millions of customers across the planet. But what about its successor: the upcoming Apple AirPods 2?

Well, the new Apple AirPods 2 are getting some attention on the rumor mill, with Mark Gurman saying that Apple will launch its new AirPods 2 earbuds without any health features such as heart rate monitoring. These types of future-gen health-related features were something most people expected, but we might be getting a more simple update from Apple instead.

The new Apple AirPods 2 will reportedly be launching with improved audio quality, better battery life, and NO health-related features according to Mark Gurman in his latest "Power On" newsletter. The biggest issue appears to be the battery life of the original AirPods Pro, where if you purchased the original AirPods Pro back when they launched towards the end of 2019, you might be getting some not-so-great battery life out of them as the batteries would be nearing the end of their life.

Gurman explained: "This years's AirPods Pro are unlikely to get heart-rate monitoring. As I've been reporting for a while now, Apple is gearing up to launch new AirPods Pro later this year. It's about time: If you purchased the original AirPods Pro when they launched at the end of 2019, your batteries may be nearing end of life-or at least their reliability is slipping".

"Over the past few months, there have been rumors about this year's model gaining the ability to determine a wearer's heart rate or body temperature. I'm told that neither feature is likely to arrive in the 2022 upgrade, though both enhancements have been explored inside the company and could arrive one day".

What we can expect is longer battery life, faster charging through the new USB-C connectivity, possibly lossless audio for Apple Music (this would be a huge disappointment if the Apple AirPods 2 didn't have lossless audio support).