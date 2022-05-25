All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Apple to switch to Lighting Port on AirPods Pro 2 charging case

Apple's upcoming redesigned AirPods Pro 2 will feature a lighting port on the charging case instead of a USB-C charging port.

Published Wed, May 25 2022 6:17 AM CDT
Heading toward the iPhone 15, Apple was rumored to switch its stance on its charging ports for devices, going from the current Lighting Port to USB-C.

Now those rumors appear to have taken a turn as reports indicate that Apple is planning on rolling out Lighting Ports for its AirPods Pro 2 charging case, a switch that will swap out USB-C for Lighting. The news comes from Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who explained in several tweets that the upcoming next-generation AirPods will launch sometime during the second half of 2022, and will feature a Lightning Port.

Previous rumors have indicated that Apple is closing out the Lighting Port on its devices and will switch to USB-C for future iPhones and accessories. However, these are just rumors, and nothing has been confirmed nor denied by Apple. In other AirPods-related news, a 12-year-old boy's eardrums were allegedly ruptured after an amber alert was triggered. More on that story can be found below.

NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

