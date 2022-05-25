Apple to switch to Lighting Port on AirPods Pro 2 charging case

Heading toward the iPhone 15, Apple was rumored to switch its stance on its charging ports for devices, going from the current Lighting Port to USB-C.

Now those rumors appear to have taken a turn as reports indicate that Apple is planning on rolling out Lighting Ports for its AirPods Pro 2 charging case, a switch that will swap out USB-C for Lighting. The news comes from Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who explained in several tweets that the upcoming next-generation AirPods will launch sometime during the second half of 2022, and will feature a Lightning Port.

Previous rumors have indicated that Apple is closing out the Lighting Port on its devices and will switch to USB-C for future iPhones and accessories. However, these are just rumors, and nothing has been confirmed nor denied by Apple. In other AirPods-related news, a 12-year-old boy's eardrums were allegedly ruptured after an amber alert was triggered. More on that story can be found below.