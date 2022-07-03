Ubisoft ends Assassin's Creed franchise multiplayer on legacy consoles

Ubisoft is decommissioning multiplayer and online features on a number of games on legacy consoles including Assassin's Creed.

Starting September 1, 2022, nearly every Assassin's Creed game on older hardware will become singleplayer-only experiences (except for. Ubisoft has announced a new wave of "decommissioned" titles that will be stripped of their online features, including multiplayer, uPlay content, and even access to DLC.

"Closing the online services for some older games allows us to focus our resources on delivering great experiences for players who are playing newer or more popular titles," Ubisoft said.

