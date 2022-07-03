Ubisoft ends Assassin's Creed franchise multiplayer on legacy consoles
Ubisoft is decommissioning multiplayer and online features on a number of games on legacy consoles including Assassin's Creed.
Published Sun, Jul 3 2022 9:35 AM CDT
Ubisoft is officially closing multiplayer in a number of legacy Assassin's Creed games on all platforms.
Starting September 1, 2022, nearly every Assassin's Creed game on older hardware will become singleplayer-only experiences (except for. Ubisoft has announced a new wave of "decommissioned" titles that will be stripped of their online features, including multiplayer, uPlay content, and even access to DLC.
"Closing the online services for some older games allows us to focus our resources on delivering great experiences for players who are playing newer or more popular titles," Ubisoft said.
Check below for a full list of games that will be affected by the service closures:
- Anno 2070 (PC) - No multiplayer, cannot link Unbisoft accounts or use online features
- Assassin's Creed II (PC/PS3) - No multiplayer, cannot link Ubisoft accounts or online features
- Assassin's Creed III (PC/PS3/Xbox 360/Wii U) - No multiplayer, cannot link Ubisoft accounts or online features, no access to DLC
- Assassin's Creed Brotherhood (PC) - No multiplayer, cannot link Ubisoft accounts or online features, cannot access DLC, no multiplayer on Xbox 360 and PS3
- Assassin's Creed Liberation HD (PC) - Cannot link Ubisoft accounts or online features, no access to DLC
- Assassin's Creed Revelations (PS3/Xbox 360) - No multiplayer or online content/features
- Driver San Francisco (PC/PS3/Xbox 360) - No multiplayer, cannot link Ubisoft accounts or online features, no access to DLC
- Far Cry 3 (PC/PS3/Xbox 360) - No multiplayer, cannot link Ubisoft accounts or online features, no access to DLC
- Ghost Recon Future Soldier (PS3/Xbox 360) - No multiplayer, have to set console offline to play singleplayer
- Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands (PC) - No multiplayer, cannot link Ubisoft accounts or online features, no access to DLC
- Rayman Legends (PS3/Xbox 360/Wii U) - Cannot link Ubisoft accounts or use online features
- Space Junkies PC (HTC VIVE/Oculus) - Completely retired, cannot play at all
- Splinter Cell: Blacklist - (PC) No multiplayer, cannot link Ubisoft accounts or online features, (Xbox 360/PS3) cannot link Ubisoft accounts or use online features
- ZombiU (Wii U) - Cannot link Ubisoft account or use online features.
