Modder gets Half-Life 2 running on Nintendo Switch

Modder Oatmealdome gets Half-Life 2 running on the Nintendo Switch via Valve's newly released Portal Companion Collection.

@DeekeTweak
Published Wed, Jun 29 2022 3:32 PM CDT
DolphiniOS and Switch hacker Oatmeal Dome was able to get Half-Life 2 to run on the Nintendo Switch.

Oatmeal Dome, a big player in the modding scene who uncovered the Nintendo Switch's VR mode back in 2018, just got Half-Life 2 running on the Switch...and it runs pretty good.

The modder used the newly released Portal Companion Collection on Switch to load Half-Life 2 onto the handheld-console hybrid. "The main reason why this works so well is that Portal 1 is basically just a glorified mod for Half-Life 2. (For example, the player code for Portal is based directly on the player code for HL2)," Oatmeal Dome explained on Twitter.

"Also, I should note that having at least some Half-Life 2 leftovers present in the ROM is expected, considering Portal 1 is just a fancy mod of Half-Life 2. That being said, there are a lot of files that shouldn't be here (HL2-specific models, NPCs, voice clips, etc)."

Half-Life 2 doesn't run perfectly and there's crashes, missing animations, and FPS drops, but overall it seems like Valve could absolutely release the game on the Switch if they really wanted to.

"It kinda works: the game occasionally crashes, some maps are impossible to progress in, NPC animations are bugged, saves don't work, and world cameras don't spawn correctly."

Maybe someday Valve will just release a big mega Half-Life pack onto all platforms. They did release Half-Life on PS2, after all...

NEWS SOURCE:twitter.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

