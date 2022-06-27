AMD 'Dragon Range' mobile CPU: 4 new Zen 4 CPUs for laptops

AMD will launch its new desktop Zen 4 processors later this year, with the new X670E and X670 chipset for motherboards that will introduce the new AM5 socket, DDR5 support, and PCIe 5.0 support. But now, now we're hearing about the new AMD "Dragon Range" mobile CPUs.

The new AMD Dragon Range CPUs will be a competitor to the beefy new Intel Alder Lake-HX processors, with up to 16 cores of the new Zen 4 architecture: pretty much desktop Zen 4 processors for laptops. AMD will be dropping the integrated GPU to allow the beefed up CPU power to take control, as the new AMD Dragon Range family of CPUs are designed for "Enthusiast Gaming" laptops.

In a new video, Red Gaming Tech says that the new AMD Dragon Range CPUs are designed to maximize CPU performance and can/will be offered with 'discrete' GPU solutions. The Ryzen 9 7980HX for example will rip through content creation and professional workloads easily. The other 3 new processors will be the Ryzen 9 7980HX with 16 cores, the Ryzen 9 7900HX with 12 cores, the Ryzen 7 7800HX with 8 cores, and finally, the Ryzen 5 7600HX with 6 cores.

As for CPU clocks, we're told to expect 4.8GHz to 5GHz+ CPU boost, with base CPU clocks of 3.6GHz to 4GHz depending on the TDP. Obviously, the lower-end SKU, the Ryzen 7 7800HX, will find itself into laptops with lower power consumption, hence the changes in TDP. Expect flagship next-gen gaming laptops with an AMD Ryzen 9 7980HX 16-core CPU to push 200-250W like its Intel-based counterparts.

I reported on leaks of the AMD mobile Zen 4 processors back in November 2021, where we heard that TDPs would be between 35W and 65W. An integrated RDNA 2 GPU was teased with a "configuration TBD" that would be for entry-level desktop graphics performance.