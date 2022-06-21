Meta Quest 2 Pro to arrive as an answer to Apple's upcoming AR headset

Meta's new Quest 2 Pro rumors: mini-LED display technology, better visual quality, 16 cameras, and oh-so-much more on the way.

Meta only just unveiled some new prototype VR headsets it is working on right now, with CEO Mark Zuckerberg teasing the new Butterscotch and Starburst prototype headsets... but now, now we're hearing rumors of the beefed-up Meta Quest 2 Pro.

The new rumors on Meta's upgraded Quest 2 Pro are coming from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who has provided some "updates & predictions for higher-end Meta Quest 2 Pro". These include "reiterating" adoption of mini-LED display technology, with 2P Pancake for "market visual improvements". We're expecting to see a 2.48-inch mini-LED display inside of the Meta Quest 2 Pro, with 2160 x 2160 resolution per eye.

We're expecting both VR and AR with "video see-thru support" which will be driven by the massive CIA-happy-about-this-news 16 cameras on the Meta Quest 2 Pro headset. 10 cameras would be on the headset, with 3 each on the controllers for 6 cameras in your hands: 16 cameras in total. The analyst expects Meta to price the upgraded Quest 2 Pro at $799 or higher, with predictions that Qualcomm will provide its Snapdragon XR2 for the headset.

The new tweet from Ming-Chi Kuo, today, June 21: "Updates & predictions for higher-end Meta Quest 2 Pro:"

Reiterating adoption of mini-LED displays & 2P Pancake for marked visual improvements. VR & AR (video see-thru) support. Adoption of about 16 cameras (10 for headset & 6 for two controllers (3 for each)).

The original tweet from April 9, where Kuo said: "Meta would release new Oculus Quest with a better design & immersive experience in 2H22. I reiterate predictions from my report last year on upgrade highlights, including:"