AMD Navi 3X GPU teased: 16384 cores, dual-GCD for next-gen Radeon PRO

AMD rumored to have Navi 3X GPU with 16384 GPU cores: monster dual-GCD MCM GPU, for a next-gen Radeon PRO workstation GPU.

@anthony256
Published Tue, Jun 21 2022 8:27 PM CDT
AMD is continuing to march towards its next-gen RDNA 3 GPU architecture, with the future Radeon RX 7000 series GPUs to use the flagship Navi 31 GPU... but now we're hearing about something faster, a dual-GCD masterpiece.

The rumors of a new Navi 3X GPU are coming from leaker "@Greymon55" on Twitter, who said: "there seems to be 16384SP 8SE Navi 3X, but I don't know if it really exists or if it's a gaming card". A follow-up tweet added that it will be a 2023 release, with "specifications to be determined".

The dual-GCD (Graphics Compute Die) is where the action will be happening, with the consumer and gaming side of the Navi 31 GPU offering 12288 GPU cores (at least according to the current rumors), the new Navi 3X GPU with 16384 GPU cores should power a next-gen Radeon PRO workstation GPU.

Here we've got the upgraded Navi 3X specs, against the Navi 31, Navi 32, and Navi 33 GPUs:

  • Navi 3X: 16384 SPs, 64 WGPs, 16 SAs, 8 SEs
  • Navi 31: 12288 SPs, 48 WGPs, 12 SAs, 6 SEs
  • Navi 32: 8192 SPs, 32 WGPs, 8 SAs, 4 SEs
  • Navi 33: 4096 SPs, 16 WGPs, 4 SAs, 2 SEs
NEWS SOURCES:videocardz.com, youtube.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

