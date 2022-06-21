AMD Navi 3X GPU teased: 16384 cores, dual-GCD for next-gen Radeon PRO
AMD rumored to have Navi 3X GPU with 16384 GPU cores: monster dual-GCD MCM GPU, for a next-gen Radeon PRO workstation GPU.
AMD is continuing to march towards its next-gen RDNA 3 GPU architecture, with the future Radeon RX 7000 series GPUs to use the flagship Navi 31 GPU... but now we're hearing about something faster, a dual-GCD masterpiece.
The rumors of a new Navi 3X GPU are coming from leaker "@Greymon55" on Twitter, who said: "there seems to be 16384SP 8SE Navi 3X, but I don't know if it really exists or if it's a gaming card". A follow-up tweet added that it will be a 2023 release, with "specifications to be determined".
The dual-GCD (Graphics Compute Die) is where the action will be happening, with the consumer and gaming side of the Navi 31 GPU offering 12288 GPU cores (at least according to the current rumors), the new Navi 3X GPU with 16384 GPU cores should power a next-gen Radeon PRO workstation GPU.
- Read more: AMD Navi 31 updated GPU spec: 15360 watered down to 12228 GPU cores
- Read more: AMD Navi 31 GPU: new rumors tease 24GB GDDR6 on 384-bit memory bus
- Read more: AMD Radeon RX 7950 XT: Navi 31 GPU rumored codename is 'Plum Bonito'
- Read more: AMD Navi 31 GPU: flagship Radeon RX 7000 series uses PCIe 5.0 x16
- Read more: AMD Navi 31 updated GPU spec: 15360 watered down to 12228 GPU cores
- Read more: AMD's next-gen RDNA 3: revolutionary chiplet design could crush NVIDIA
Here we've got the upgraded Navi 3X specs, against the Navi 31, Navi 32, and Navi 33 GPUs:
- Navi 3X: 16384 SPs, 64 WGPs, 16 SAs, 8 SEs
- Navi 31: 12288 SPs, 48 WGPs, 12 SAs, 6 SEs
- Navi 32: 8192 SPs, 32 WGPs, 8 SAs, 4 SEs
- Navi 33: 4096 SPs, 16 WGPs, 4 SAs, 2 SEs
AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 3975WX 32-core, 64-thread desktop processor (AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 3975WX)
Similar News
- > NEXT STORY: N64 emulator plugin supports DLSS, ray tracing, 60FPS+ and more
- < PREVIOUS STORY: Tony Hawk Pro Skater 3 & 4 remasters were planned, now cancelled