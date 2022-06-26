Impossible Mining dives deep for battery materials, combs the seafloor

Impossible Mining will mine the seafloor for previous metals for new batteries, without harming the ecosystem in the process.

Impossible Mining is looking somewhere completely different to find some battery metals, used in electric cars and many other battery-driven industries: the seafloor.

During the recent TechCrunch Climate event, Impossible Mining CEO Oliver Gunasekara said his company has developed a method that can mine the battery metals on the seafloor -- polymetallic nodule rocks to be precise -- all without hurting the ecosystem. This is a big deal for environmentalists, governments, and everyone in between.

Oliver Gunasekara, CEO & Co-Founder of Impossible Mining said: "The US needs independent, secure access to critical battery metals. We are excited to accelerate the production of our deep water robots with this injection of capital, and to prove to both regulators and stakeholders that we can achieve what dredge-based technology can't - the preservation of the seafloor environment".

Justin Hamilton, lead investor said: "Lithium-ion battery markets will increase tenfold in the next decade, fueled by growth in EVs. The deep seabed contains the largest global resource of battery metals. The Impossible Mining team has demonstrated its robotics technology showing the capabilities for selective pickup, rising to the challenge of accessing these metals in an environmentally responsible way".