All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Streamer spends $15K on Diablo Immortal, finds 5-star gem, and quits

After spending over $15,000, streamer Quin69 finally found a 5-star legendary gem in Diablo Immortal...then deletes everything.

@DeekeTweak
Published Sun, Jun 19 2022 12:22 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Twitch streamer Quin69's quest is finally over: After spending over $15,000 on Diablo Immortal, he has finally found a single 5-star legendary gem.

Streamer spends $15K on Diablo Immortal, finds 5-star gem, and quits 2 | TweakTown.com

The odds of finding a 5-star legendary gem in Diablo Immortal are astronomically against you. We put the odds at 1 in 2000 for a 5-star legendary gem dropping, which basically means you'll spend thousands of dollars on Legendary Crests.

Case in point: Streamer Quin69 spent over $20,000 NZD (about $15.7K USD) on Diablo Immortal's Legendary Crests before he found a single 5-star legendary gem. Once he actually found one, Quin69 did the unthinkable: He broke the gem down to infuse a useless 1-star gem, deleted his character, and uninstalled the game for good.

"It was an honor to whale with you," Quin69 told his in-game warband shortly before deleting his character. "I must say goodbye."

"Fuck you, Blizzard," Quin69 said to his audience live on stream, then deleted his Diablo Immortal character. "Can you believe Blizzard put that out? Can you believe they put their name to that shit?"

The last time we checked in with Quin69, the streamer had spent about $6,000 USD on Diablo Immortal on June 8. Now he's done with the game and is moving on to non-monetized mobile titles.

Meanwhile, Diablo Immortal has made an estimated $20 million from microtransactions from all global markets except for China. The F2P game has yet to be launched in China and has been delayed for the region. Once Diablo Immortal launches in China, it could make a considerable amount of earnings--provided it follows rules and regulations for the region.

Buy at Amazon

Diablo III: Ultimate Evil Edition - Xbox One

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$26.25
$26.25$26.25$32.95
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/19/2022 at 12:07 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:twitch.tv

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.