All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Instagram moves to adopt new TikTok-style feed with new testing

Mark Zuckerberg has made it clear that he wants to redesign his platforms to be much more TikTok-like, with new testing.

@JakConnorTT
Published Sat, Jun 18 2022 12:33 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Meta has been very public about its push to create a product that directly competes with Byte Dance's hit app TikTok.

A leaked internal meme from Meta revealed that Mark Zuckerberg and other Meta executives want to roll out several changes to Facebook to make the application more like TikTok. The redesign overhaul would concentrate on Facebook's main feed section and change it, so the feed shows content from pages, users, and people that the account isn't following. The memo described this algorithm change as "Discovery Engine".

Now, Instagram is testing a new TikTok-style redesign of its main feed, which Mark Zuckerberg shared on his personal Instagram account story, where he wrote, "We want to make it easier to discover content and connect with friends." Adding that Instagram is currently working on full-screen photos appearing in the feed and that some individuals will start seeing "this test soon". It seems that Meta as a whole is pivoting towards a more TikTok-style user interface.

Read more: Facebook plans direct battle with TikTok, and here's how it will do it

Instagram moves to adopt new TikTok-style feed with new testing 35 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Bitcoin Commemorative Coin 24K Gold Plated BTC Limited Edition

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$3.99
$3.99$4.00$4.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/18/2022 at 12:42 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:engadget.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.