All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

China confirms major Moon discovery that'll help humans live there

China has recently confirmed a major Moon discovery that will assist humans on developing a permanent presence on the Moon.

@JakConnorTT
Published Thu, Jun 16 2022 3:04 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Chinese researchers have published a new study in Nature Communications that confirms a major Moon discovery.

China confirms major Moon discovery that'll help humans live there 02 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

According to the researchers, China's Chang'e 5 lander has collected lunar rocks and confirmed via onboard analysis with its instruments that the rock samples contain water. Notably, Chinese researchers were able to estimate the amount of water molecules within some types of moon rocks - 120 parts per million and 180 parts per million (ppm) in other rocks.

The rocks were then studied by a team of researchers from the Chinese Academy of Sciences on Earth and found that the mineral apatite was 179 ppm, which was close to the earlier estimates from Chang-e 5. For quite some time, astronomers and researchers have suspected that lunar soil contains some degree of water molecules, but now we have a much better idea of the specific amount of water contained in some soil samples.

As you can probably imagine, discovering water molecules in lunar soil will provide extreme value to humans landing and eventually colonizing the surface of the moon. If technology can be developed that is capable of extracting the water molecules as well as hydrogen from the soil, it will give astronauts a seemingly endless supply of water and oxygen which will fuel their stay on the lunar surface.

While this research is certainly helpful in humans' efforts to get to the moon and establish a colony, there are still many questions that remain. At the forefront of those questions - "is the water molecules detected in the soil sourced from the moon, or come from comets or meteorites that have collided with its surface?".

The only way to answer that question and the myriad of other questions is to collect more samples from a variety of different locations across the lunar surface. Doing this would essentially increase the sample size of the soil retrieved and give researchers a better idea of the locations of water-rich soil and its origin.

Buy at Amazon

Elon Musk SpaceX Shirt - Space X Black T-Shirt for Men and Women

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$19.15
$19.15$19.15-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/16/2022 at 2:53 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:rt.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.