All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Satellite images reveal wild explosion at a Chinese spaceport

High-resolution satellite images revealed there was an explosion at a launch pad south of the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center.

@JakConnorTT
Published Wed, Jun 15 2022 3:34 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

A Chinese satellite launch center has experienced an explosion, according to a slew of high-resolution satellite images.

According to Spacenews.com, the explosion occurred at China's Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center located in the Gobi Desert between October 15 and October 16, 2021. Space enthusiast Harry Stranger found evidence of the explosion using images captured by Airbus and CNES (seen above). Reports indicate that the explosion didn't have any effect on China's future launches, as the nation's Shenzhou-13 mission launched from Jiuquan on October 15, 2021.

The publication reports that Chinese media didn't report on the explosion, which adds a certain mysterious element to what could have caused the explosion or what China was attempting to get off the ground. Spacenews suspects that China was attempting to construct, test, and launch solid rockets for orbital launches. This isn't the first time a launch was failed at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, as the Kuaizhou-1A and Kuaizhou-11 rockets both failed.

For more information on this story check out this link here.

Satellite images reveal wild explosion at a Chinese spaceport 01 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Elon Musk SpaceX Shirt - Space X Black T-Shirt for Men and Women

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$19.15
$19.15$19.15-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/15/2022 at 3:25 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:spacenews.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.