All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Sony's new ultra-high-end Walkman costs an ultra-high-end $3700

Sony's new NW-WM1ZM2 is an ultra-high-end Walkman: S-Master HX digital amp + USB-C, 256GB storage, and so much more for $3700.

@anthony256
Published Tue, Jun 14 2022 6:25 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Sony's new ultra-high-end Walkman is so hardware super-powered that you probably won't have the music collection to truly unleash it, but the new NW-WM1ZM2 is here, and it costs a whopping $3700.

Sony's new ultra-high-end Walkman costs an ultra-high-end $3700 02 | TweakTown.com

So... what does a $3700 ultra-high-end Sony NW-WM1ZM2 Walkman get you? Inside, Sony is using an S-Master HX digital amp with "fine-tuned" capacitors, thick Kimber Kable (which links the amp to the headphone jack), and a 99.99% pure gold-plated, oxygen-free copper chassis.

Sony is using a larger 5-inch 720p display, a larger power supply, and an improved upscaling algorithm that's capable of CD-quality audio (16-bit, 44/48kHz). Inside, Sony gives you 256GB of expandable storage, Wi-Fi streaming, a USB-C port, and up to 40 hours of battery life if you're listening to 96kHz FLAC audio. There's also support for 32-bit, 384kHz audio in MQA and WAV formats, but I'm sure you know about the NW-WM1ZM2 if you're using those audio formats.

Sony NW-WM1ZM2 Walkman product highlights

  • Signature Series Superior Sound and High-Resolution Audio
  • Gold plated oxygen free copper delivers a purer sound
  • Faithful sound reproduction using S-MasterTM HX digital amp technology
  • 256GB capacity and SD card slot
  • Upscale compressed digital files with DSEE Ultimate
  • Hi-Res Audio Wireless with LDAC technology
  • KIMBER KABLE achieve powerful and smooth sound quality.
  • Crystal oscillators ensure precision clock stability
  • Large 5.0" display for beautiful visuals and better usability
  • Wi-Fi enabled for streaming and downloading
Buy at Amazon

Sony NW-ZX507/S Walkman Hi-Res 64GB MP3 Player

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$828.00
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/14/2022 at 2:19 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:engadget.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.