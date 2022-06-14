Sony's new ultra-high-end Walkman costs an ultra-high-end $3700
Sony's new NW-WM1ZM2 is an ultra-high-end Walkman: S-Master HX digital amp + USB-C, 256GB storage, and so much more for $3700.
Sony's new ultra-high-end Walkman is so hardware super-powered that you probably won't have the music collection to truly unleash it, but the new NW-WM1ZM2 is here, and it costs a whopping $3700.
So... what does a $3700 ultra-high-end Sony NW-WM1ZM2 Walkman get you? Inside, Sony is using an S-Master HX digital amp with "fine-tuned" capacitors, thick Kimber Kable (which links the amp to the headphone jack), and a 99.99% pure gold-plated, oxygen-free copper chassis.
Sony is using a larger 5-inch 720p display, a larger power supply, and an improved upscaling algorithm that's capable of CD-quality audio (16-bit, 44/48kHz). Inside, Sony gives you 256GB of expandable storage, Wi-Fi streaming, a USB-C port, and up to 40 hours of battery life if you're listening to 96kHz FLAC audio. There's also support for 32-bit, 384kHz audio in MQA and WAV formats, but I'm sure you know about the NW-WM1ZM2 if you're using those audio formats.
Sony NW-WM1ZM2 Walkman product highlights
- Signature Series Superior Sound and High-Resolution Audio
- Gold plated oxygen free copper delivers a purer sound
- Faithful sound reproduction using S-MasterTM HX digital amp technology
- 256GB capacity and SD card slot
- Upscale compressed digital files with DSEE Ultimate
- Hi-Res Audio Wireless with LDAC technology
- KIMBER KABLE achieve powerful and smooth sound quality.
- Crystal oscillators ensure precision clock stability
- Large 5.0" display for beautiful visuals and better usability
- Wi-Fi enabled for streaming and downloading