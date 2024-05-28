ASUS introduces NUC 14 Performance: Core Ultra 9 185H CPU, RTX 4070 desktop GPU

ASUS has just introduced its new NUC 14 Performance, which is pretty much identical to the ROG NUC, but without the ROG flair. There are more hardware options available for the NUC 14 Performance, too.

Inside, the new ASUS NUC 14 Performance with its highest-end specs will be powered with an Intel Core Ultra 9 185H "Meteor Lake" CPU, an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 desktop GPU, up to 64GB of DDR5 SO-DIMM memory, and support for a Gen4 SSD.

The system measures in at 270 x 180 x 50mm, and weighs just 800g. ASUS will sell the NUC 14 Performance without the RRAM and SSD, with two DDR5 SO-DIMMs supporting up to 64GB, and an M.2 2280 slot for Gen4 SSD. There's some high-bandwidth goodness with a Thunderbolt 4 connection, Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth, as well as enthusiast-grade 2.5GbE ethernet.

On top of the 40Gbps available over Thunderbolt 4, the ASUS NUC 14 Performance features 2 x 10Gbps USB-C ports that support DisplayPort 1.4 passthrough from a discrete GPU, 2 x 10Gbps USB 3.2 Gen2 ports, USB 2.0 ports for various devices, additional DisplayPort 1.4 ports on the GPU, and HDMI 2.1 for some 4K 120Hz+ support.

The new ASUS NUC 14 Performance will include a huge 330W power brick, and with no pricing announced, the system is expected to fall into the $2200 to $2500 range.

