Call of Duty: Warzone's Rebirth Island map replacement: Fortune's Keep

Activision is replacing the Rebirth Island map from Call of Duty: Warzone, teases a new map called Fortune's Keep, coming soon.

@anthony256
Published Tue, Jun 14 2022 5:48 PM CDT
Call of Duty: Warzone is about to go through some huge changes with Season 4 right around the corner, with Warzone's new map being introduced as a cool 12-piece puzzle. Introducing Fortune's Keep:

Call of Duty: Warzone's Rebirth Island map replacement: Fortune's Keep 01 | TweakTown.com

Fortune's Keep is the new Warzone Rebirth map, with the official Twitter account for Call of Duty tweeting: "Thank you to our community for helping reveal Fortune's Keep, a new #Warzone Resurgence map, where the amount of danger and action is second only to its riches".

The new Fortune's Keep map is reportedly a fast-paced and close-quarters combat-focused map, which is just how Rebirth players like it. We don't have much to go by other than some photos, but Fortune's Keep looks like it's at least double the size of Rebirth Island -- with some more island-y vibes to it -- where you'll be battling it out in the Camp, Graveyard, Lighthouse, Smuggler's Cove, Terraces, and more.

How will they get rid of Rebirth Island? According to leaker "TheGhostOfHope", they will be "NUKING Rebirth Island" in Call of Duty: Warzone. Oh boy, a nuke... and then the start of Season 4 with the debut of the new Fortune's Keep map will keep Warzone Resurgence fans (like myself) happy.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

