All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Intel Core i9-13900 'performance preview': Raptor Lake CPU roars

Intel Core i9-13900 teased in 24-core CPU form with SiSoftware posting a new 'performance preview' of the Raptor Lake chip.

@anthony256
Published Mon, Jun 13 2022 7:16 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Intel will be launching its new 13th Gen Core "Raptor Lake" CPUs later this year, with the flagship Core i9-13900K to be joined by the non-K variant -- the Core i9-13900 -- which is in the headlines because SiSoftware has posted up a "mini review" of the unreleased CPU.

Intel Core i9-13900 'performance preview': Raptor Lake CPU roars 01 | TweakTown.comIntel Core i9-13900 'performance preview': Raptor Lake CPU roars 02 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

It looks like an early engineering sample of the 24-core, 32-thread "Raptor Lake" CPU has been used in the wild -- the main attraction here being the updated Raptor Lake P-cores and Gracemont (E-cores) with an optimized 10nm (Intel 7+) package. Outside of the new P-cores and E-cores, we've got support for higher-speed DDR5 RAM, more cache, and more.

As for the SiSoftware "performance preview" of the upcoming Intel Core i9-13900, we have a purported 33-50% improvement in ALU/FPU tests, and 5-8% improvement in vectorized/SIMD tests.

  • Intel Core i9-13900 "Raptor Lake" CPU @ 3.7GHz (P-core) and 2.76GHz (E-core)
  • Intel Core i9-12900 "Alder Lake" CPU @ 5.0GHz (P-core) and 3.8GHz (E-core)

The Core i9-13900 was running at much lower CPU clock speeds, too.

Intel Core i9-13900 'performance preview': Raptor Lake CPU roars 04 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Intel Core i9 (12th Gen) i9-12900

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$529.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/13/2022 at 5:52 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:sisoftware.co.uk, wccftech.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.