Intel Core i9-13900 'performance preview': Raptor Lake CPU roars

Intel Core i9-13900 teased in 24-core CPU form with SiSoftware posting a new 'performance preview' of the Raptor Lake chip.

Intel will be launching its new 13th Gen Core "Raptor Lake" CPUs later this year, with the flagship Core i9-13900K to be joined by the non-K variant -- the Core i9-13900 -- which is in the headlines because SiSoftware has posted up a "mini review" of the unreleased CPU.

It looks like an early engineering sample of the 24-core, 32-thread "Raptor Lake" CPU has been used in the wild -- the main attraction here being the updated Raptor Lake P-cores and Gracemont (E-cores) with an optimized 10nm (Intel 7+) package. Outside of the new P-cores and E-cores, we've got support for higher-speed DDR5 RAM, more cache, and more.

As for the SiSoftware "performance preview" of the upcoming Intel Core i9-13900, we have a purported 33-50% improvement in ALU/FPU tests, and 5-8% improvement in vectorized/SIMD tests.

Intel Core i9-13900 "Raptor Lake" CPU @ 3.7GHz (P-core) and 2.76GHz (E-core)

Intel Core i9-12900 "Alder Lake" CPU @ 5.0GHz (P-core) and 3.8GHz (E-core)

The Core i9-13900 was running at much lower CPU clock speeds, too.