Activision formally recognizes Raven Software union, opens bargaining

Activision-Blizzard has announced that it will formally recognize the United States' first video games workers union.

A new Activision press release confirms the billion-dollar publisher has recognized Raven Software's collective union and will begin bargaining with the Communication Workers of America.

"We will begin negotiations with the Communications Workers of America related to the 27 quality assurance employees at Raven Software, the majority of whom have chosen to be represented by this union. With the election having concluded, we will engage in good faith negotiations to enter into a collective bargaining agreement," Activision-Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick said in an email to employees published earlier today.

Activision had previously opposed the union vote and pushed the NLRB election process that would require the entirety of Raven Software to vote on a union instead of the smaller QA division. Instead, the QA division was allowed to vote and the overwhelming majority of QA workers opted for unionization.

Here's info published directly from the CWA website: