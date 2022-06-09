World-record number of digits of Pi calculated by Google, 100 trillion

Google has broken the record for the most digits of pi calculated for its second time, now totaling 100 trillion digits of pi.

Google has tripled a previous world record it set for calculating digits of pi only three years ago.

Google Cloud was used to calculate 31.4 trillion digits of pi in 2019, a world record later broken in 2021 by the University of Applied Sciences of the Grisons, which calculated another 31.4 trillion digits. On June 9th, 2022, Google has now announced that it has reclaimed the record, using Google Cloud once again to calculate 100 trillion digits of pi.

Google Cloud's compute service, Compute Engine, has gotten faster in the years since it first crunched a record number of digits of pi, thanks to recent upgrades such as the "Compute Engine N2 machine family, 100 Gbps egress bandwidth, Google Virtual NIC, and balanced Persistent Disks."

Calculating the massive number of digits began on Thursday, October 14th, 2021, at 04:45:44 UTC, and finished Monday, March 21st, 2022, at 04:16:52 UTC, taking a total of 157 days, 23 hours, 31 minutes, and 7.651 seconds. With access to 663 terabytes (TB) of storage, the job used 515 terabytes after reading 43.5 petabytes (PB) and writing 38.5 PB for a total input/output (I/O) of 82 PB.

You can read more from Google's press release about the record here.

