Samsung's new Galaxy Z Fold 4 might offer a huge 1TB of mobile storage

Samsung's next-gen Galaxy Z Fold 4 foldable flagship smartphone rumored to have 1TB variant, Galaxy Z Flip 4 bumped up to 512GB.

@anthony256
Published Wed, Jun 8 2022 8:20 PM CDT
1TB in your smartphone isn't something new for Android users, but it will be new for Samsung's flagship foldable smartphone with the new Galaxy Z Fold 4.

Samsung's new Galaxy Z Fold 4 smartphone will be revealed and released later this year, with rumors suggesting Samsung will offer a 1TB variant of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 foldable smartphone. The current Galaxy Z Fold 3 is offered in 256GB and 512GB variants, so a bump to 512GB and 1TB for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 feels like an appropriate upgrade.

The company offered up to 1TB of storage on its highest-end smartphones for a few years now, usually joined by 512GB internal storage and 512GB microSD storage -- but then the company offered 1TB internal storage without a microSD card with the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Now, what are we talking in terms of price? Samsung is charging $1899 for its Galaxy Z Fold 3 with 512GB storage, so we should expect $1999 at the least -- maybe more -- for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 with 1TB of storage. We'll see later this year, with Samsung to unveil its new Galaxy Z Fold 4 in August.

NEWS SOURCES:sammobile.com, engadget.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

