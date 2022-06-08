Samsung's new Galaxy Z Fold 4 might offer a huge 1TB of mobile storage

1TB in your smartphone isn't something new for Android users, but it will be new for Samsung's flagship foldable smartphone with the new Galaxy Z Fold 4.

Samsung's new Galaxy Z Fold 4 smartphone will be revealed and released later this year, with rumors suggesting Samsung will offer a 1TB variant of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 foldable smartphone. The current Galaxy Z Fold 3 is offered in 256GB and 512GB variants, so a bump to 512GB and 1TB for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 feels like an appropriate upgrade.

The company offered up to 1TB of storage on its highest-end smartphones for a few years now, usually joined by 512GB internal storage and 512GB microSD storage -- but then the company offered 1TB internal storage without a microSD card with the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Now, what are we talking in terms of price? Samsung is charging $1899 for its Galaxy Z Fold 3 with 512GB storage, so we should expect $1999 at the least -- maybe more -- for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 with 1TB of storage. We'll see later this year, with Samsung to unveil its new Galaxy Z Fold 4 in August.