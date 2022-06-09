All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Elon Musk may cut Starlink out of SpaceX and make it a public company

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk may be considering cutting Starlink out of SpaceX and making it a publicly traded company, but not just yet.

@JakConnorTT
Published Thu, Jun 9 2022 12:31 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk is considering craving out SpaceX's Starlink program and making it a publicly traded company.

The SpaceX CEO has previously been asked if he will ever decide to make Starlink a publicly traded company, and he said that he didn't know exactly when it would happen as he is concentrating on making Starlink financially stable before going ahead with an IPO (Initial Public Offering). Notably, an audio recording taken from a June 2 SpaceX meeting revealed that Musk might offer shares for Starlink in three to four years, depending on the financial stability of the project at the time.

Furthermore, Musk was asked back in March 2020 about Starlink eventually going public, where he replied that he was "thinking about that zero" and was more so concentrating on avoiding bankruptcies that almost every other satellite constellation company has suffered from. More recently, Musk revealed on Twitter in February 2021 that Starlink would go public once "we can predict cash flow reasonably well", and that "SpaceX needs to pass through a deep chasm of negative cash flow over the next year or so to make Starlink financially viable."

It seems that once Starlink is up and running in higher volumes, Musk will cut out the project and make it public, but it also seems that it will be at least a few more years before that happens.

Elon Musk may cut Starlink out of SpaceX and make it a public company 10 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Elon Musk: Tesla, SpaceX, and the Quest for a Fantastic Future

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$29.94
$29.94$29.94$15.74
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/8/2022 at 10:14 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:spacenews.com, cnbc.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.