Flying motorbike prototype unveiled, already flight-capable

JetPack Aviation subsidiary Mayman Aerospace has unveiled its third prototype, the P2 Speeder, which resembles a flying motorbike.

Published Wed, Jun 8 2022 4:43 AM CDT
JetPack Aviation has unveiled a new prototype, the P2 Speeder Air Utility Vehicle (AUV).

The P2 Speeder was created by Mayman Aerospace, a subsidiary of JetPack Aviation, which was launched to develop vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) aircraft. The P2 Speeder was unveiled at the Draper Venture Network CEO Summit in California and is the third full-scale prototype developed by Mayman Aerospace.

The prototype is about the size of a motorbike, has a carbon fiber body, and comes with a seat so that it can be piloted in person. It also features a modular design that allows it to be flown remotely or autonomously. The prototype has eight jet engines fueled by Zero Net Carbon or Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) and controlled by a proprietary onboard computer system that can rebalance thrust across the engines as needed.

"We launched JetPack Aviation a decade ago, and the name has served development of our JetPack technology well, but as we look to the future, we needed a brand that clearly defines our professional, as opposed to consumer, Speeder product and markets. Mayman Aerospace is pushing the outer limits of VTOL flight and will continue to innovate and incorporate new technologies including hydrogen powered turbine engines, electric fanjets and turbofan propulsion, complex 'sense and avoid' sensors for autonomous swarming, and potentially even supersonic flight," said Mayman Aerospace.

NEWS SOURCES:futurism.com, newatlas.com

