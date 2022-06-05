All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

'Lost tapes' unearthed from Chernobyl show never-before-seen footage

Unseen footage from the aftermath of the 1986 Chernobyl disaster will be shown in HBO's new documentary Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes.

@AdamHuntTT
Published Sun, Jun 5 2022 1:25 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

HBO has released a new trailer revealing an upcoming documentary titled "Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes."

The Chernobyl nuclear disaster occurred at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine on April 26th, 1986, about 81 miles (130 kilometers) north of Kyiv, the capital city of Ukraine. It was the worst nuclear accident in history, and a massive amount of time and work was required to clean up the aftermath, as shown in HBO's previous work involving the disaster, the 2019 Chernobyl miniseries.

The documentary will include "never before seen" footage following workers involved in the clean-up effort and more. The trailer shows footage from atop the buildings at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant and from inside medical facilities at the time, showing the health effects people were suffering from due to radiation. Footage from courtrooms containing officials involved in the disaster is also shown, and civil unrest in the streets of the Soviet Union, which Ukraine was a part of at the time.

HBO's new documentary will premiere on HBO Max on June 22nd, 2022, at 9 p.m. ET/PT (04:00 UTC June 23rd).

Adam's Top 3 Recommended Articles:

Read more: The Milky Way may have four 'malicious extraterrestrial civilizations'

Read more: 3,400-year-old city from ancient empire revealed as river level drops

Read more: New carbon capture system has 99% efficiency, and is twice as fast

'Lost tapes' unearthed from Chernobyl show never-before-seen footage 01 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Chernobyl

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$18.99
$18.99$9.99$18.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/5/2022 at 1:25 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:livescience.com, youtube.com

Adam grew up watching his dad play Turok 2 and Age of Empires on a PC in his computer room, and learned a love for video games through him. Adam was always working with computers, which helped build his natural affinity for working with them, leading to him building his own at 14, after taking apart and tinkering with other old computers and tech lying around. Adam has always been very interested in STEM subjects, and is always trying to learn more about the world and the way it works.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.