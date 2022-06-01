Russia restricted from buying any CPUs made in Taiwan over 25MHz

Russian entities can no longer buy chips from Taiwanese companies that are over 25MHz, effectively all modern electronics.

The United States, United Kingtom, and the European Union slapped Russia over the last few months with restrictions that saw the largest companies in Taiwan being the first to cut ties with Russia. Now... well now we have Taiwan's Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) formally publishing a list of products banned from being exported to Russia and Belarus.

The new list includes virtually all Taiwan-produced high-tech devices -- think anything fabbed by TSMC or any Taiwan-based company and inside of any Apple, AMD, NVIDIA, or Qualcomm device -- as well as the tools used to make the chips themselves, from being exported to Russia or Belarus. Here are the restrictions from Taiwan:

Has performance of 5 GFLOPS. To put it into context, Sony's PlayStation 2 released in 2000 had peak performance of around 6.2 FP32 GFLOPS.

Operates at 25 MHz or higher.

Has an ALU that is wider than 32 bits.

Has an external interconnection with a data transfer rate of 2.5 MB/s or over.

Has more than 144 pins.

Has basic gate propagation delay time of less than 0.4 nanosecond.

Russia isn't only banned from buying chips from Taiwanese companies, but they're banned fromsecuring any chip production equipment from Taiwan. We're talking about scanners, electron microscopes, and other semiconductor-related products that can make chips... or reverse engineer them.