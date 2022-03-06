Elon Musk won't ban Russian news on Starlink 'unless at gunpoint'

Elon Musk has been helping out with the conflict in Ukraine with SpaceX Starlink satellite internet connections, with both Starlink satellites and user terminals... but now, Musk has some fightin' words.

In a new tweet, the SpaceX and Tesla founder said that some international governments want SpaceX to block Russian media outlets from using Starlink satellite internet connections. Musk tweeted that SpaceX would not be complying with these new orders "unless at gunpoint".

Musk tweeted: "Starlink has been told by some governments (not Ukraine) to block Russian news sources. We will not do so unless at gunpoint. Sorry to be a free speech absolutist".

Musk has also reiterated that SpaceX would be temporarily changing its priorities, with the company now aiming at cybersecurity and overcoming signal jamming -- a move Musk said would cause "slight delays" in Starship's reusable rocket and Starlink V2 satellite launches.