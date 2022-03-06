All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Elon Musk won't ban Russian news on Starlink 'unless at gunpoint'

SpaceX and Tesla founder Elon Musk won't block Russian media outlets using Starlink satellite internet 'unless at gunpoint'.

Published Sun, Mar 6 2022 5:36 AM CST
Elon Musk has been helping out with the conflict in Ukraine with SpaceX Starlink satellite internet connections, with both Starlink satellites and user terminals... but now, Musk has some fightin' words.

In a new tweet, the SpaceX and Tesla founder said that some international governments want SpaceX to block Russian media outlets from using Starlink satellite internet connections. Musk tweeted that SpaceX would not be complying with these new orders "unless at gunpoint".

Musk tweeted: "Starlink has been told by some governments (not Ukraine) to block Russian news sources. We will not do so unless at gunpoint. Sorry to be a free speech absolutist".

Musk has also reiterated that SpaceX would be temporarily changing its priorities, with the company now aiming at cybersecurity and overcoming signal jamming -- a move Musk said would cause "slight delays" in Starship's reusable rocket and Starlink V2 satellite launches.

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

