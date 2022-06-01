All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Apple shifts iPad production from China to Vietnam

Apple reportedly shifting some of its iPad production out of China, and into Vietnam -- blames the pandemic lockdowns of course.

@anthony256
Published Wed, Jun 1 2022 9:21 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Apple is moving production of its iPad out of China and into Vietnam according to the latest reports, with the pandemic lockdowns being blamed for the shift.

Apple shifts iPad production from China to Vietnam 02 | TweakTown.com

The company has also reportedly asked multiple component suppliers to build up their inventories, just in case more shortages or supply issues happen. Apple has built production lines in Vietnam and "could soon start to produce a small number of the iconic tablets there", with the help of China's BYD -- so China... is helping Apple make the facilities to build iPads in Vietnam -- cool.

Apple is already making their AirPods in Vietnam. But the iPad has many more components and complicated parts than the AirPods, so it won't be a case of Vietnam making tens of millions of iPads per year starting this year, but more so a case of Apple shifting reliance to Vietnam from China starting now.

Nikkei reports: "For the first time ever Apple is moving some iPad production out of China and shifting it to Vietnam after strict COVID lockdowns in and around Shanghai led to months of supply chain disruptions, Nikkei Asia has learned. The U.S. company has also asked multiple component suppliers to build up their inventories to guard against future shortages and supply snags".

One of the people with direct knowledge of the matter said: "For example, component supplier X has a 40% share of Apple's business in Jiangsu Province, which is a risky region of supply chain disruption, and supplier Y in another city accounts for the remaining 60% share. Apple would want supplier Y to build enough additional components to match supplier X's 40% share in the coming months in case production in Jiangsu is shut down again".

Buy at Amazon

2021 Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro (Wi‑Fi, 256GB) - Silver

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$1099.00
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/1/2022 at 9:21 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:asia.nikkei.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.