All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

China just found a massive uranium deposit, increasing their stock 10x

The China National Nuclear Corporation has found a massive uranium deposit six times deeper into the Earth than its other mines.

@AdamHuntTT
Published Tue, May 31 2022 2:56 AM CDT   |   Updated Tue, May 31 2022 3:20 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

The new discovery increases China's estimated total uranium reserve to two million tonnes, an amount close to that of Australia, one of the world's most uranium-rich countries.

China just found a massive uranium deposit, increasing their stock 10x 01 | TweakTown.com

The China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC) found the industrial-grade uranium deposits at a depth of 3,000 meters (9843 feet), about six times deeper than most of the country's uranium mines. The majority of the country's uranium mines are typically small and have poorer ore quality, and the new mine makes a "major breakthrough" according to the CNNC.

Over 70 percent of China's uranium supply comes from other countries like Kazakhstan, Canada, and Australia, which China uses to expand its nuclear power supply rapidly. China builds about seven to eight new reactors each year, meaning its nuclear power supply is growing faster than any other country's.

The Chinese military's nuclear stockpile is also growing more quickly in recent years. With most of its uranium supply coming from other countries, the new mine will allow China to plug the potential security risk associated with relying upon overseas supply.

Adam's Top 3 Recommended Articles:

Read more: Asteroid-mining startup books its first mission, launching with SpaceX

Read more: China is developing ways to destroy SpaceX Starlink satellites

Read more: First Ford F-150 Lightning officially delivered, beating Cybertruck

Buy at Amazon

Uranium: War, Energy, and the Rock That Shaped the World

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$16.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/31/2022 at 3:19 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:interestingengineering.com, scmp.com

Adam grew up watching his dad play Turok 2 and Age of Empires on a PC in his computer room, and learned a love for video games through him. Adam was always working with computers, which helped build his natural affinity for working with them, leading to him building his own at 14, after taking apart and tinkering with other old computers and tech lying around. Adam has always been very interested in STEM subjects, and is always trying to learn more about the world and the way it works.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.