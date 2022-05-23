All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Elon Musk praises Elden Ring in a way that couldn't be higher

SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk has praised FromSoftware's Elden Ring, calling the hit title the most beautiful art he's ever seen.

Published Mon, May 23 2022 12:04 AM CDT
FromSoftware's Elden Ring captured the attention of almost every gamer for a short period of time, and one of those gamers seems to have been Elon Musk.

Widely renowned as one of, if not the best, FromSoftware title released to date, as well as one of the best open-world games ever released, Elden Ring swept the gaming industry, winning awards and earning extremely high praise by reviewers around the world. Steam ratings have put Elden Ring at "Very Positive", and review websites such as IGN and GameSpot giving it a solid 10/10.

Elden Ring undoubtedly has a long list of praises from many gamers around the world, but now FromSoftware and Bandi Namco can add SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk to the list of individuals who enjoyed the title. Musk recently took to Twitter to write, "Elden Ring, experienced in its entirety, is the most beautiful art I have ever seen". Even the world's richest man has seemingly picked up a copy of Elden Ring and finished it. The real question is, how long will it be before Musk decides that Elden Ring should be payable inside a Tesla?

NEWS SOURCE:twitter.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

