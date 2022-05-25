All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Bill Gates exposed for funding groups that are going after Elon Musk

An exclusive report has revealed that Bill Gates has been funding several groups that are attempting to oppose Elon Musk.

@JakConnorTT
Published Wed, May 25 2022 12:03 AM CDT
A new exclusive report has detailed the money trail left behind by many of the organizations that have threatened to boycott Twitter over Elon Musk's coming decisions to change the platform's policies.

Breitbart News has learned through research and analysis conducted by the Foundation for Freedom Online (FFO) that traced the funding of many of the organizations that signed the open letter, which threatened to pull advertising from Twitter if Musk rolled back established Twitter policies and implemented his version of "free speech" on the platform.

The FFO found that out of the 26 organizations that signed the open letter opposing Musk's new vision for the platform, 11 of them were funded by a Gates-backed entity that received large contributions from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. For instance, in 2020, the New Venture Fund received the largest one-year donation the Gates Foundation has given out in the last ten years. Notably, New Venture funds four of the signatories on the open letter.

Bill Gates exposed for funding groups that are going after Elon Musk 02 | TweakTown.com

It wasn't long ago that Musk publicly revealed that Bill Gates had a $500 million short position against Tesla, which resulted in Musk calling Gates a "boner" killer.

The New Venture Fund funds four of the signatories:

  • The Center for Media Justice
  • The Media Democracy Fund
  • The National Hispanic Media Coalition (via the Media Democracy Fund)
  • Accountable Tech

The Tides Foundation funds five of the signatories:

  • Free Press
  • Indivisible
  • NARAL Pro-Choice America
  • Media Matters
  • Black Lives Matter Global Network

Two other signatories are tied to Gates Foundation money:

  • Empowering Pacific Islanders Community (funded by Gates-backed Community Partners)
  • Reproaction (a project of Gates-backed NEO Philanthropy)
NEWS SOURCE:breitbart.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

