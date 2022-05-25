Bill Gates exposed for funding groups that are going after Elon Musk
An exclusive report has revealed that Bill Gates has been funding several groups that are attempting to oppose Elon Musk.
A new exclusive report has detailed the money trail left behind by many of the organizations that have threatened to boycott Twitter over Elon Musk's coming decisions to change the platform's policies.
Breitbart News has learned through research and analysis conducted by the Foundation for Freedom Online (FFO) that traced the funding of many of the organizations that signed the open letter, which threatened to pull advertising from Twitter if Musk rolled back established Twitter policies and implemented his version of "free speech" on the platform.
The FFO found that out of the 26 organizations that signed the open letter opposing Musk's new vision for the platform, 11 of them were funded by a Gates-backed entity that received large contributions from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. For instance, in 2020, the New Venture Fund received the largest one-year donation the Gates Foundation has given out in the last ten years. Notably, New Venture funds four of the signatories on the open letter.
It wasn't long ago that Musk publicly revealed that Bill Gates had a $500 million short position against Tesla, which resulted in Musk calling Gates a "boner" killer.
The New Venture Fund funds four of the signatories:
- The Center for Media Justice
- The Media Democracy Fund
- The National Hispanic Media Coalition (via the Media Democracy Fund)
- Accountable Tech
The Tides Foundation funds five of the signatories:
- Free Press
- Indivisible
- NARAL Pro-Choice America
- Media Matters
- Black Lives Matter Global Network
Two other signatories are tied to Gates Foundation money:
- Empowering Pacific Islanders Community (funded by Gates-backed Community Partners)
- Reproaction (a project of Gates-backed NEO Philanthropy)
