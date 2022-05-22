NVIDIA's new liquid-cooled A100 PCIe accelerator looks SO good
@anthony256
Published Sun, May 22 2022 5:37 PM CDT
NVIDIA is reportedly gearing up to unveil a new version of its A100 Tensor Core GPUs, check it out:
The new NVIDIA A100 PCIe "Ampere" accelerator has been updated with a liquid-cooled variant, and man it looks so damn good. NVIDIA is making this card, using a beautiful design that sees the tubing connectors on the rear, sitting directly to the left of the single 8-pin PCIe power connector.
A liquid-cooled A100 accelerator isn't exactly new, as you could buy the passively cooled dual-slot version and manually replace the cooler... but that is a lot of work. Professionals aren't going to do that, they're going to want to buy it made like this... and install it into their system. This is a work of art.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com
