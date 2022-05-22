All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

NVIDIA's new liquid-cooled A100 PCIe accelerator looks SO good

NVIDIA A100 PCIe 'Ampere' accelerator in liquid-cooled form teased, super-awesome design with tubing connectors at the end.

@anthony256
Published Sun, May 22 2022 5:37 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

NVIDIA is reportedly gearing up to unveil a new version of its A100 Tensor Core GPUs, check it out:

NVIDIA's new liquid-cooled A100 PCIe accelerator looks SO good 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

The new NVIDIA A100 PCIe "Ampere" accelerator has been updated with a liquid-cooled variant, and man it looks so damn good. NVIDIA is making this card, using a beautiful design that sees the tubing connectors on the rear, sitting directly to the left of the single 8-pin PCIe power connector.

A liquid-cooled A100 accelerator isn't exactly new, as you could buy the passively cooled dual-slot version and manually replace the cooler... but that is a lot of work. Professionals aren't going to do that, they're going to want to buy it made like this... and install it into their system. This is a work of art.

NVIDIA's new liquid-cooled A100 PCIe accelerator looks SO good 02 | TweakTown.com
NVIDIA's new liquid-cooled A100 PCIe accelerator looks SO good 03 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

MSI Gaming GeForce RTX 3090 Ti 24GB GDRR6X (RTX 3090 Ti Gaming X Trio 24G)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$1949.99
$1949.99--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/22/2022 at 5:37 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.