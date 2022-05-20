All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

'Infinite wi-fi' achieved in off-grid setup with Starlink and solar

A resourceful Starlink customer has created a self-sufficient, green Starlink setup running on solar power in the Idaho mountains.

@AdamHuntTT
Published Fri, May 20 2022 6:16 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Starlink customer Steve Birch has posted a photo of his off-grid Starlink setup powered exclusively by solar energy.

'Infinite wi-fi' achieved in off-grid setup with Starlink and solar 02 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Birch took to Reddit to post about his "remote fully off-grid Starlink station installed in the Sawtooth mountains of Idaho." The three solar panels produce a combined 300 watts of solar power and are supported by a 450 amp hour (Ah) battery bank for when the panels can't produce enough power. According to Birch, the system has "been running like a champ 24/7 for the last week."

The campsite where Birch set up the system has a diesel generator that provides power during the day, which Birch sought to bypass for his Starlink setup. Birch calculated that he would need roughly 200 Ah for 24 hours of operation and opted to use four 6V lead acid batteries for his battery bank because lithium wouldn't be viable due to charging issues in the cold.

The system has cost Birch around $2,000, after initially budgeting for $1,200, saying "it's worth it" on a phone call with Interesting Engineering. After seeking help on Reddit following some connectivity issues after four days of smooth, non-stop operation, Birch installed a smaller inverter. His "self-sufficient" setup has continued to achieve speeds of up to 113 Mbps even when there is heavy rain.

Adam's Top 3 Recommended Articles:

Read more: Crazy video shows a test vehicle catapulted toward space at 1,000+ mph

Read more: New DARPA hypersonic missile prototype test flew 5x the speed of sound

Read more: Takers of the first-ever black hole photo have a massive announcement

Buy at Amazon

(Round Dish Only) SpaceX Starlink Internet Router Base/Stand (Black)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$18.99
$18.99$18.99$18.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/20/2022 at 5:44 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:interestingengineering.com, reddit.com

Adam grew up watching his dad play Turok 2 and Age of Empires on a PC in his computer room, and learned a love for video games through him. Adam was always working with computers, which helped build his natural affinity for working with them, leading to him building his own at 14, after taking apart and tinkering with other old computers and tech lying around. Adam has always been very interested in STEM subjects, and is always trying to learn more about the world and the way it works.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.