Google DeepMind claims they're close to achieving human-level AI

Google DeepMind lead researcher Dr. Nando de Freitas has claimed on Twitter that artificial general intelligence is all but here.

Published Fri, May 20 2022 4:01 AM CDT
Dr. Nando de Freitas, a lead researcher at Google's DeepMind, has declared "the game is over" when it comes to achieving artificial general intelligence (AGI), or human-level intelligence.

Freitas took to Twitter in response to an opinion piece by Tristan Greene following the release of DeepMind's Gato, in which Greene suggests that humanity may never achieve AGI and that it at least seems "like AGI won't be happening in our lifetimes."

Gato is an artificial intelligence (AI) that DeepMind is calling "A Generalist Agent." Freitas oversaw the Gato project, and is one of the authors on a study uploaded to the arXiv pre-print server.

Freitas believes that achieving AGI is essentially a foregone conclusion for humanity and only a matter of time. According to Freitas, solving the challenges facing scaling up the AI models and their memory, efficiency, safety, and other facets "is what will deliver AGI."

Freitas also tagged OpenAI Chief Scientist Ilya Sutskever in a follow-up tweet, saying that he is right, likely referring to a tweet from a few months ago where Sutskever said "it may be that today's large neural networks are slightly conscious."

NEWS SOURCES:futurism.com, arxiv.org, twitter.com, deepmind.com

Adam grew up watching his dad play Turok 2 and Age of Empires on a PC in his computer room, and learned a love for video games through him. Adam was always working with computers, which helped build his natural affinity for working with them, leading to him building his own at 14, after taking apart and tinkering with other old computers and tech lying around. Adam has always been very interested in STEM subjects, and is always trying to learn more about the world and the way it works.

