Final Fantasy XV hits 10 million sales and didn't underperform

Square Enix has sold over 10 million copies of Final Fantasy 15 since release, making it the fourth best-selling Final Fantasy.

Final Fantasy XV is a big success for Square Enix, a publisher known for lamenting games as "disappointing". While Final Fantasy XV's big expansions were cancelled and future plans for the game were shelved, FFXV has generated 10 million sales across PS4 and PC since its release in 2016. Square Enix can't exactly say this one didn't live up to expectations.

The winding tale of Noctis and friends is now among the best-selling games in the Final Fantasy franchise. FF15 is currently tied with Final Fantasy IV for the #4 best-selling slot.

Back in 2017, Square Enix announced Final Fantasy XV made all of its money back day one. The game had sold 6 million copies at launch and became the fastest-selling Final Fantasy of all time. Then in 2019, Square Enix said Final Fantasy XV sold 8.9 million units.

Note that while Final Fantasy XV is among best-selling mainline games in the series, Final Fantasy XIV remains the most profitable game. This is because of the comparatively lower spending costs associated with FFXIV expansions as well as massive success with expansion purchases and recurring subscription fees.