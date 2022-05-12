All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Scientists answers the question of why aliens haven't visited us yet

A Fermi Paradox solution may involve alien civilizations either collapsing or prioritizing homeostasis instead of space travel.

@AdamHuntTT
Published Thu, May 12 2022 5:41 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

A study posing an answer titled "Asymptotic burnout and homeostatic awakening: a possible solution to the Fermi paradox?" has been published in the Journal of The Royal Society Interface.

Scientists answers the question of why aliens haven't visited us yet 01 | TweakTown.com

Astrobiologists Michael Wong and Stuart Bartlett have proposed a new hypothesis to answer the Fermi Paradox, named after the Nobel Prize-winning physicist Enrico Fermi, who noted the apparent contradiction between the age and size of the universe, which would suggest that alien life should be readily visible, and the lack of any evidence for alien life.

The researchers hypothesize that any other-worldly civilizations would meet one of two fates, one being collapse as their energy demand outpaces their rate of technological innovation to harness more energy. The other scenario would allow them to stave off collapse by focusing on maintaining equilibrium at a certain point, sacrificing the ability to expand further throughout the universe. They based their conclusions on the typical growth seen in cities concerning population and energy consumption.

"We hypothesize that once a planetary civilization transitions into a state that can be described as one virtually connected global city, it will face an 'asymptotic burnout', an ultimate crisis where the singularity-interval time scale becomes smaller than the time scale of innovation. If a civilization develops the capability to understand its own trajectory, it will have a window of time to affect a fundamental change to prioritize long-term homeostasis and well-being over unyielding growth," the researchers wrote.

"We propose a new resolution to the Fermi paradox: civilizations either collapse from burnout or redirect themselves to prioritizing homeostasis, a state where cosmic expansion is no longer a goal, making them difficult to detect remotely," the duo continued.

"As burnout approaches, civilizations may attain the cognitive horizon to understand their trajectory and affect a reprioritization towards homeostasis. Either outcome - homeostatic awakening or civilization collapse - would be consistent with the observed absence of Type III [galactic] civilizations," they concluded.

You can read more from the study here.

Adam's Top 3 Recommended Articles:

Read more: New DARPA hypersonic missile prototype test flew 5x the speed of sound

Read more: Takers of the first-ever black hole photo have a massive announcement

Read more: New 'impossible' discovery could make computers 400 times faster

Buy at Amazon

E.T. - The Extra Terrestrial (4K UHD)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$8.00
$8.00--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/12/2022 at 5:41 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:livescience.com, doi.org

Adam grew up watching his dad play Turok 2 and Age of Empires on a PC in his computer room, and learned a love for video games through him. Adam was always working with computers, which helped build his natural affinity for working with them, leading to him building his own at 14, after taking apart and tinkering with other old computers and tech lying around. Adam has always been very interested in STEM subjects, and is always trying to learn more about the world and the way it works.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.