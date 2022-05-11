All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

PlayStation 5 hits 19.3 million sales amid supply constraints

Sony's next-gen PlayStation 5 has sold 19.3 million units throughout launch in 2020 to March 2022, is selling slower than PS4.

@DeekeTweak
Published Wed, May 11 2022 11:17 AM CDT   |   Updated Wed, May 11 2022 11:23 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Sony's next-gen PlayStation 5 continues being held back by supply constraints.

PlayStation 5 hits 19.3 million sales amid supply constraints 5 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

The PlayStation 5 has shipped a total of 19.3 million units as of March 31, 2022, Sony announced in its latest earnings report. The company shipped 11.5 million PS5s throughout Fiscal Year 2021 as compared to the 14.9 million PS4s shipped in the same launch-aligned period.

The demand for the console has skyrocketed but Sony is unable to meet demand as critical chip supplies remain scarce, however inventory is expected to improve throughout FY22 (now through March 2023).

PlayStation 5 hits 19.3 million sales amid supply constraints 4530 | TweakTown.com

The PS5 is currently selling slower than the PS4 during the same comparative period. The PlayStation 4 had shipped 22.5 million units in its first six quarters, which is 3.2 million above the PS5's current numbers. Despite scarcity issues, the PlayStation 5 is quite profitable and helped boost Sony's total operating income to $3.08 billion throughout FY2021.

Meanwhile, the PlayStation 4 has essentially hit its peak and Sony is shipping far fewer last-gen consoles than it ever has before.

PlayStation 5 hits 19.3 million sales amid supply constraints 31 | TweakTown.com

Stay in the know: Sony Fiscal Year 2021 Coverage Catalog

Buy at Amazon

Elden Ring - PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$49.94
$49.94$49.94$59.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/11/2022 at 12:11 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:sony.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.