PlayStation 5 hits 19.3 million sales amid supply constraints

Sony's next-gen PlayStation 5 has sold 19.3 million units throughout launch in 2020 to March 2022, is selling slower than PS4.

Sony's next-gen PlayStation 5 continues being held back by supply constraints.

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

The PlayStation 5 has shipped a total of 19.3 million units as of March 31, 2022, Sony announced in its latest earnings report. The company shipped 11.5 million PS5s throughout Fiscal Year 2021 as compared to the 14.9 million PS4s shipped in the same launch-aligned period.

The demand for the console has skyrocketed but Sony is unable to meet demand as critical chip supplies remain scarce, however inventory is expected to improve throughout FY22 (now through March 2023).

The PS5 is currently selling slower than the PS4 during the same comparative period. The PlayStation 4 had shipped 22.5 million units in its first six quarters, which is 3.2 million above the PS5's current numbers. Despite scarcity issues, the PlayStation 5 is quite profitable and helped boost Sony's total operating income to $3.08 billion throughout FY2021.

Meanwhile, the PlayStation 4 has essentially hit its peak and Sony is shipping far fewer last-gen consoles than it ever has before.

Stay in the know: Sony Fiscal Year 2021 Coverage Catalog